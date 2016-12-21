Jeana K. Rigby Jones, 56, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 23, 2016, from 9-11 a.m. at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, December 23, 2016. at 11 a.m. at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Delta Heights Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bob Hill and Rev. John Thomas will officiate the services.

Jeana was born in Cleveland to Allen King "Buddy" Rigby and Patsy Mullen Rigby on June 11, 1960. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1978. Jeana married Guy Jones on November 22, 1980. After graduating high school, Jeana became a pharmacy technician at Paul's Discount Drugs for many years. Jeana was employed by Pharmedium as a pharmacy technician since 2003. She was a member of Morrison Chapel Baptist Church. Jeana loved her daughter and granddaughter. She also loved to cook and travel with her family. Jeana was a wonderful person, always taking care of others and had an infectious smile that she always shared with others.

Jeana was preceded in death by her husband Guy Wallace Jones and her sister Luan Rigby Towles.

Jeana is survived by daughter, Keri Beth Jones (John) Mosley of Flowood; granddaughter, Halle Mosley of Flowood; father, Allen King Rigby of Cleveland; mother, Patsy Rigby of Cleveland; sister, Mitzi (Bill) Hatcher of Cleveland; brother, Allen Rigby of Cleveland; nieces and nephews Read Hatcher, Emily Hatcher, Jon (Sam) Milum and Amy Towles; great nieces and nephews Evan Rigby, Madison Rigby, Kailyn Rigby, Ella Hatcher, Maddox Milum Cayson Milum.

Pallbearers will be Paul Belenchia, George Barefoot, Ron Hill, Jonathan Milum Allen Rigby and Evan Rigby.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children 2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216

