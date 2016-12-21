J.W. “Red” Williams died Friday, December 16, 2016, at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, KS.

Funeral service was held at noon Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Lawrence A. Jones in Kansas City, MO, and visitation began at 10 a.m.

He was born on December 24, 1952, in Boyle.

He served in the United States Army and drove the school bus for Durham Bus Company and retired from J.E. Dunn Construction Company, Local 264. He served as the block captain for his neighborhood for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father Leander Williams; mother Ethel Chatman Anderson Williams; and a nephew Kenneth Ray Williams.

Survivors include a son Brian Williams; 13 brothers and sisters William Anderson Jr., W.D. Chatman, Jimmy Williams, Mary Williams-Neal, James Williams, Hattie Ward, Charles Williams, Clyde Williams, Annie Hargrove, Tommie Williams, Jannie

Sullivan, Joseph Williams and Robney Williams.