Mike A. Stevenson, 73, of Drew passed away on December 9, 2016.

Mr. Stevenson was born on Jan. 23, 1943, in Leland to the late Oliver Vonley and Rachel McNeely. On Sept. 10, 1965, he married Patsy Hutchinson from Cleveland.

He worked for MP&L for 18 years, and then started his electrical and plumbing business. He was an Eagle Scout and assistant Boy Scout leader.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver Vonley and Rachel McNeely Stevenson and a brother Daniel Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife of Patsy Stevenson of Drew; sons Michael R. Stevenson of Doddsville and Oliver Arthur Stevenson of Dickinson Center, N.J.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers Vernon Stevenson, Joe Stevenson and Dan Stevenson.

In lieu of flowers send a donation to Calvery Baptist Church at Parchman.