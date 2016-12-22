Mrs. Mable Inez Byrd, 88, of Cleveland peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Providence Assisted Living Cleveland.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, December 23, 2016, at First Baptist Church.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at noon Friday, December 23, 2016, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Milton Byrd officiating. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Byrd was born in Ruleville on September 24, 1928, to J.D. Sherwood and Willie Peterson Sherwood. On August 4, 1963, she married Obie Mills “Sam” Byrd in Cleveland.

She owned and operated Powder Puff Beauty salon for many years and retired when her son was born to care for her growing family. She then began running the office at Byrd's Service Station, which was owned by her husband. She was known for providing one of her truly southern home cooked meals for each of the employees five days a week. She was an active member at First Baptist Church, and was always prepared to lend a helping hand. Her wit, generosity, and love for cooking are just a few of her many qualities that made her such a loved person in the community. Mrs. Byrd never met a stranger and if she did, they would leave her presence as a friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Sherwood and Willie Peterson Sherwood; and brother, Jerry Sherwood.

Mrs. Byrd is survived by her husband, Sam Byrd of Cleveland; children, Belinda Thomas (Jack) of Kentucky, Regina Rickels Byrd (fiancée, Craig Thorson) of Cleveland, and Jeff Byrd (fiancé, Mary Love Jones) of Cleveland; sister, Erma Ballard (Homer) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Samuel Quinton, Russell Quinton III, Jackson Byrd, Joe Byrd and Alden Byrd; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Homer Ballard Jr. (Ginger) of TX, Jason Sherwood (Rachel) of LA; three great nieces and nephews; a host of extended family members; and her friend and longtime caregiver, Belinda Williford.

Pallbearers will be John Armstrong, Jimbo Lott, Milan Killebrew, Wilson Langston, Robert Ed Connell, and Bob Williford.

Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel Quinton, Russell Quinton, III, Jackson Byrd, Joe Byrd, Alden Byrd, Homer Ballard, Jr., Jason Sherwood, Jack Thomas, Craig Thorson, and Mary Love Jones.

In memory of Mrs. Byrd, the family requests donations made to First Baptist Church of Cleveland.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net