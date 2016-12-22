William Nelson “Billy” McArthur, 75, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Walter B Crook Nursing Facility in Ruleville.

A private service will be held Monday, December 26, 2016, at the North Cleveland Cemetery with Rev. Robert Haney officiating.

Mr. McArthur was born July 22, 1941, in Cleveland to Carlton L. McArthur and Lola Williams McArthur. Billy attended Cleveland public school and Delta State University. He was employed at Color Tile MFG Cleveland Plant in 1967 as a first line supervisor until the plant closed.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents Carlton L McArthur and Lola Williams McArthur; sisters, Carlton Luthyra Camise and Eularene Camp.

He leaves his sister, Juanita Hutchison of Cleveland; a brother, Bobby Dan McArthur (Martha) both of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net