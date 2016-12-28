Robert Louis Eiland Sr., 85, of Drew passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Hospice Ministries.

The family will receive friends at Drew Baptist Church on Thursday, December 29, 2016, from 9-11 a.m., with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. A private family burial service will be held at the Drew Cemetery afterwards. Dr. Jay Richardson will officiate the services.

Robert Louis Eiland was born on March 4, 1931, to Robert Roy Eiland and Daisy (LaMastus) Eiland of Drew. He was graduated from Drew High School in 1948. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences from Mississippi State University in 1954 after serving in the Army for two years. While attending Mississippi State, he was first chair tuba in The Famous Maroon Band and was the Social Chairman for Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

On June 13, 1954, he married the love of his life, Gencye Lee Mitcham of Inverness. They established their home together in Drew where he began his career in farming. In addition to farming cotton, soy beans, rice, wheat and catfish, Mr. Eiland owned several trucks which he used to move houses and provide hauling services for grain elevators and cotton gins. Keeping the various equipment running enabled him to become an excellent mechanic. He also worked as a crop insurance adjuster and as a pilot for commercial aerial photography. In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, Mr. Eiland was very involved in his church and community. He served Drew Baptist Church faithfully as a deacon, an RA (Royal Ambassadors) teacher, a choir member and in various other capacities. He was actively involved in the bus ministry and the Sunday school program. His community service included being a member of the Jaycees, the Rotary Club and Civil Defense. He was also a volunteer Firefighter and an officer in the Sarah Island Hunting and Fishing Club. He was instrumental in the establishment of North Sunflower Academy and drove the NSA bus for countless activities. He also kept the football scoreboard operational and supported NSA in various other ways.

Mr. Eiland enjoyed spending time with his family (including pulling all the neighborhood “extended family” kids around on a sleigh in the snow), riding his Harley Davidson, flying his airplane, hunting, fishing and helping others. He truly enjoyed his time singing baritone in the Barber Shop Quartet and was a very good harmonica player. He was even known to do a duet with his harmonica and his beloved basset hound. He was also known for a good laugh and a few pranks now and then. He truly loved his friends in Drew and the surrounding Delta area.

Mr. Eiland was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Daisy Eiland, two sisters, Antoinette Eiland Bradley and Yvonne Eiland Woodruff, and his wonderful wife, Gencye.

He is survived by two daughters, Emry Lee Eiland Duckworth (husband Phil) of Madison, Courtney Carol Eiland Myers (husband Rob) of Biloxi, son, Robert Louis Eiland, Jr. (wife Lynn) of Starkville; two sisters, Juaweice Devine of Anderson, SC and Nancy Utz of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Mari Elizabeth Eiland Lewis, MD (husband Steven Lewis, MD) of Fairfield, CA, Robert Louis Eiland III of Starkville, Phillip Elliot Duckworth of Jackson, Eiland Anderson Stebly, Emry Amelia Stebly and Meade Robert Myers of Biloxi.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Drew Baptist Church, 139 South Church Street, Drew, MS 38737, or to Highland Colony Baptist Church, 1200 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

