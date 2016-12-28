Mrs. Pauline Lett Holcomb, 83, of Coila passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Crystal Rehab in Greenwood.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Ray Funeral Home. Interment will be in Linn Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Holcomb was born in Linn on March 31, 1933, to Lucian Lett and Melinda Frances Lett. On April 18, 1953, she married J.D. Holcomb in Linn. Mrs. Holcomb worked for almost 40 years as a dedicated employee at Baxter Laboratories. She enjoyed fishing with her beloved husband, J.D., and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of faith who attended Cleveland First Assembly of God and Cleveland Church of God. She dearly loved God, church, and sweets.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Holcomb; parents, Lucian Lett and Melinda Francis Lett; and nine siblings, John Lett, Mamie Walker, Juanita Lett, Alice Allbritton, Gladys Dearmon, Roscoe Lett, Paul Lett, Effie Murphy, and Andrew Lett.

Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her sons, Ron Holcomb of Morgan City and David Holcomb (Tammy) of Coila; sister, Minnie Kellum of Cookville, TN; six grandchildren, Josh Holcomb, Casey Holcomb, Kady Holcomb-Jones, Dylan Holcomb, Jacquelynn Holcomb, and Hannah-Linn Holcomb; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Josh Holcomb, Dylan Holcomb, Danny Allbritton, Andrew Barr, Donald Thompson, and Keith Rogers.

