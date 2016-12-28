Sandy Montgomery Jr. was born on August 10, 1925, in Lexington. He was the son of the late Sandy Montgomery Sr. and Glensie Montgomery who were two loving and devoted parents.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Montgomery, son, Lenard Montgomery, sisters, Fannie Mae Dixon, Jean Alice Anderson, Elsie Lillian Smith, and Thelma Louise Stribbling, and brothers, John Ellis Montgomery, John Thomas Montgomery, Cullen Montgomery, Henry Allen Montgomery, and Willie Clayton Montgomery.

At an early age, Sandy accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Sweetwater Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Lexington. He served as the Sunday school superintendent, church deacon and was a faithful member up until his death.

Sandy Montgomery was inducted into the U.S. Army at the age of 18 on September 22, 1943. He served his country in Company “C” 1889th Engineer (Aviation) Battalion overseas in World War II. He received four decorations and citations, which include the APO Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorius Unit Award, and the World War II Victory Medal.

In 1953, Sandy was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Nola (Wade) Montgomery. From that union five children were born and a nephew that they raised as a son. Sandy was a hardworking farmer/rancher, devoted father, brother, and friend. He worked tirelessly on his farm to support his family as well as provide part time jobs for others.

On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, Sandy Montgomery Jr. made his transition from this life to an eternal life with the Lord at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

He leaves behind to honor and cherish his memory the following:

Children: William (Velma) Waddell of Chicago, IL, Albert Wade of Chicago, IL, George (Blanche) Montgomery Sr. of Lexington, MS, Tina Montgomery of Olive Branch, Edwin (Elaine) Montgomery of Cleveland, MS, Melvin (Shirley) Montgomery of Cleveland; Sisters: Jearlean Hill of Cleveland, OH, Anita Wilson of Chicago, IL; Twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the Guiding Light COGIC,

302 Mulberry Street, Lexington.

Viewing will be Friday, December 30, 2016, from 4-6 p.m. and at 11a.m. Saturday with services at noon. Elder Willie Hodges, Host Pastor. Reverend Thomas Keys officiating