Kathy Ann Vanderford Casey Wernimont, 62, a retired School Teacher at Clarksdale High School, died December 22, 2016, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Visitation was Thursday, December 29, 2016, from 1-2 p.m. at Clarksdale Baptist Church in Clarksdale.

Funeral service was 2 p.m. Thursday at Clarksdale Baptist Church in Clarksdale, with burial in the Shelby Cemetery in Shelby. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Wernimont graduated from Rosedale High School and Delta State University. She was a member of the MS Teacher's Association. She taught Child Development and Family Dynamics. She was a member of Clarksdale Baptist Church.

Survivors include husband of 20 years Maynard "Red" Wernimont of Clarksdale; sons James Adam Casey (Autum Crain) of Lambert and John Andrew Casey (Amanda Rowell) of Hohenwald, TN; brother Norman Perry Vanderford of Biloxi; sisters Trudy Elizabeth Vanderford Brister (Gene) of Rosedale and Patty Estelle Vanderford Courtney Ware (Tommy) of Yellville, AR, and grandchildren Chloe Nicole Casey and Annamarie Grace Casey.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Monroe and Elizabeth Lancaster Vanderford; son Willis Edward Casey and brother Lanny Monroe Vanderford.