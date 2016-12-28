Catherine Scott, 99 of Ruleville died, Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

Visitation was held Friday, December 23, 2016, from 2-6 p.m.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 24, 2016, at 11 a.m., New Zion Church in Drew, with the Rev. Bobby Craft officating. Burial followed at Mt. Galilee Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home, Ruleville.

She is survived by three sons, Joe L., J.B. and Willie L. Scott, all of Ruleville; four daughters, Lacy, Annie, Scott and Julia Scott, all of Ruleville, and Lottie Self of Greenwood; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives.