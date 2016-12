Robert Littleton Jr., 85, of Rosedale died Monday, December 26, 2016, at his home.

Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home chapel, Greenville, and from 6- 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home chapel in Rosedale.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11a.m. at Mt. Horeb M.B. Church, Greenville with the Rev. Albert Calvin officiating. Burial will follow at Delta Memorial Gardens, Greenville under the direction of Redmon Funeral Home, Greenville.