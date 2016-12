Louis Glenn, 50, of Ruleville died Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at his home.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 24, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ of Ruleville with the Rev. Tony Cooper officiating under the direction of Byas Funeral Home, Ruleville.

He is survived by one son, Louis Glenn Jr. of Ruleville; and a host of brothers, sisters and other relatives.