Ida Mae Griffin, 69, of Rosedale died Monday, December 26, 2016, at Baptist Memorial East Hospital, Memphis.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, from 4-6 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home chapel in Rosedale. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Refuge Temple, Rosedale with the Elder Joseph Liner officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Rosedale, under the direction of Redmon Funeral Home, Greenville.