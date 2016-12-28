Robert Garner Jr., 65, of Shelby died Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Shelby Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church, Shelby and one hour prior to service.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church, Shelby with the Rev. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Merigold Cemetery under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary, Cleveland.

He is survived by father and mother; Robert and Mae Zell Garner of Mound Bayou; children, Carl McCoy of Atlanta, GA, Stacye Hardin and Quatillus Mitchell both of Shelby, Linda Morton of North Carlina, Denise Lawrence, Lynette Gillespie and Donna Jones all of Cleveland; and Derrick Williams of Pace; five sisters; Johnnie Garner, Sandra Garner, Dorothy Huffman and Carmen Huffman all of Mound Bayou and Verestine Garner of Chicago, IL; three brothers, Charles Garner and Charles Dorsey of Shelby and James Garner of Raeford, NC.