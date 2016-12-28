Minnie S.B. Redmond, 101, of Shelby died Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home, Shelby and 10-11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Shelby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Shelby with the Rev. Vernell Smith Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home, Shelby.

She is survived by three sons; Jesse Baker Jr. of Chicago, IL, Jerry Baker of Covington, GA and George L. Baker of Aurora, IL; two daughters, Lillie B. Smith and Bessie M. Waters both of Shelby; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.