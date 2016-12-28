George “Cousin George” Calloway, 70 of Mound Bayou
George “Cousin George” Calloway, 70 of Mound Bayou died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Bolivar Medical Center, Cleveland.
Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home Chapel, Shelby.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., Byas Funeral Home Chapel, Shelby with the Rev. Anthony Pitts officating.
He is survived by five daughters; Georgia McClenton of Clarksdale, Jeanette Calloway and Rosie Turner, both of Shelby, Elizabeth Turner of Memphis and Helen Reddic of Robinsonville and six grandchildren.