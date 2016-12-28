George “Cousin George” Calloway, 70 of Mound Bayou died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Bolivar Medical Center, Cleveland.

Visitation will be Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home Chapel, Shelby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., Byas Funeral Home Chapel, Shelby with the Rev. Anthony Pitts officating.

He is survived by five daughters; Georgia McClenton of Clarksdale, Jeanette Calloway and Rosie Turner, both of Shelby, Elizabeth Turner of Memphis and Helen Reddic of Robinsonville and six grandchildren.