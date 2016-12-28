Funeral services for Rosebud Ingram, 64, of Rosedale will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Beulah Community Church, Beulah, under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary, Cleveland, with burial following at Morning Star Cemetery, Gunnison.

She died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville.

She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Nelson of Austin, TX; a son, Henry Ingram of Rosedale; brothers, Theodore Ingram of Perris, CA, and Nathaniel Atkins of Decatur, IL; sister, Shellie Atkins of Rosedale; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, from 2-4 p.m. with family hour from 4-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Rev. Johnny Moore will officiate.