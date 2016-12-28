Mrs. Betty Jean Waldrup Bonner, 79, of Grenada passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Greenwood.

She was born July 13, 1937, in Quitman to John Carlos and Mary Lavina Moore Waldrup. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Grenada where she taught in the pre-school Sunday School department and also worked alongside her husband, Billie, for many years in their local pharmacy.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at First Baptist Church in Grenada with Dr. Jim Nunnelee and Dr. John Boler officiating. Interment followed in the Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Billie Bonner; one daughter, Ann Huber and her husband, Steve of Cleveland; two sons, Max Bonner and his wife Magalys of Eads, TN, and Michael Bonner and his wife, Amanda of Cleveland; one sister, Ann Waller of Quitman; one brother, John O. Waldrup of Hattiesburg; 5 granddaughters; 4 grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Jean Bonner and two sisters, Rose Mary Townsend and Nancy Waller.

Memorials may be directed to the Baptist Children’s Village or First Baptist Church – Grenada.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).