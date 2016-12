Debra Giles, 55, of Cleveland died December 22, 2016, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Minister Desmond Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Garden in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.