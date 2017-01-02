Mrs. Loretta Nell Brown Morgan, 83, of Cleveland passed away peacefully on December 30, 2016.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Braswell officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mrs. Morgan was born on August 23, 1933, in Cleveland to Scott Brown and Jessie Gilmer Brown. On November 5, 1949, she married Ralph Lee Morgan in Shelby.

She is preceded in death by her parents Scott and Jessie Brown; brothers, Earnest Brown and Jack Brown; sons-in-law, Donald McMurry and Robbie Whitt; and grandson, Chris Roberson.

Mrs. Morgan is survived by her daughter Patty McMurry of Cleveland, Vicki Brooke of Cleveland, MS, and Scottie Morgan (Vickie) of Searcy, AR; sister, Betty Tekulve; grandsons, Ryan McMurry, Ty McMurry, Chandler Roberson, Tylor Roberson, and Chaz Roberson; and granddaughters, Austin Brooke, Lindsay Brooke and Morgan McMurry.

