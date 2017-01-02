Billy Ray Pennington, 72, of Cleveland passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Boyle. Burial will follow in North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Clarence Edwards will officiate the services.

Billy was born on April 24, 1944, to Henry and Dora (Caudill) Pennington in Whitesburg, KY. He graduated from Whitesburg, KY, high school. Billy worked for Coca Cola for a short time in Whitesburg, KY, and later moved to Illinois. Billy married Gwendolyn Gibson on February 4, 1966. Billy worked in factories in the set up and injection molding departments. He went to work for Baxter Laboratories and later relocated to Cleveland, where he continued to work for Baxter Laboratories for 25 years. Billy attended First Baptist Church in Boyle. When Billy lived in Illinois, he was a Cubs fan as well as the Blackhawks and never lost that passion even after moving to Mississippi. Billy also loved his Chicago Bears even though they disappointed him often and really pushed his buttons. He loved to fish and attending the Cleveland High School football games. Billy also loved to eat, enjoying all varieties of food but always kept that flare for the Chicago style food. Billy leaves behind a heartbroken family that says he was a hardworking man who loved his family dearly.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Dora Pennington; brothers and sisters Margie Adams, Mazie Adams, Hugh W. Pennington, Bobby Pennington, Pearl Noble, James E. Pennington, Murphy Pennington and Merrill Pennington.

Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years Gwendolyn Pennington of Cleveland; daughter, Sheila Negrete of Cleveland; son, Rick (Tracy Ashworth) Pennington of Johnsburg, IL; son, Derek Pennington of Shaw; sister, Dorothy Tackett of Colson, KY; sister, Linda Hull of Thornton, KY; brother, Palmer Pennington of Pikeville, KY; grandchildren Tiffany Negrete of Cleveland, Kyle (Jordan) Ashworth of Johnsburg, IL, Nick Pennington of Johnsburg, IL, Brandon Pennington of Johnsburg, IL, and Vanessa Pennington of Johnsburg, IL; one great-granddaughter, Emily Ashworth of Johnsburg, IL, and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves canine friend Max.

Pallbearers will be Nick Pennington, Brandon Pennington, Kyle Ashworth, Chris Hudson, Michael Dill, James Staples and Todd Heffner. Honorary pallbearer will be James Vance.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Boyle, PO Box 218 Boyle, MS 38730.

