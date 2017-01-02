Jimmy Wayne Pate, 51, of Indianola passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, after an extended illness.

Jimmy was born December 6, 1965, in Isola, and was the son of Curtis and Nonee Cudd Pate. He was a lifetime resident of Indianola and was a member of Pilgrim Rest Church of God. Jimmy was a self-taught mechanic. He and his brothers learned by tearing things apart and fixing them on the family’s kitchen table. He owned and operated Pate's Muffler and Tire, Pate’s Towing, and Jimmy P’s Collision Center. Prior to this, he worked at Delta Pride as a tire man until being promoted over the years to lead mechanic. Jimmy left Delta Pride to work with his brother, Billy, and opened his own shop in April, 1997. Jimmy was an extremely devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic. He never met a stranger, and was always willing to help people or give advice even if it cost him money. Jimmy loved all kinds of racing, but the most important to him was dirt bike racing with his sons. He loved everyone wholeheartedly. He truly enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, traveling, working with horses, horseback riding, riding four wheelers, and spending time with family and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Eugene Pate. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years, Mary Howard Pate; two sons, Paul Wayne and Micheal 'Landon' Pate; one sister, Martha Pate Hoffman and her husband Randy; two brothers, Jerry Pate and his wife Liz, and Billy Pate and his wife Ann all of Indianola; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and many friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 2, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, January 3, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service all at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial will follow in Indianola Memorial Gardens.

