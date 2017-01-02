Inez Thomas McCain, 88, of Cleveland died peacefully on December 30, 2016, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Family will receive friends for a celebration of Inez's life on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Cleveland First Baptist Church. Visitation begins at noon with services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at the New Cleveland Cemetery. Dr. Macklyn Hubble and Rev. Milton Burd will officiate the services.

Inez worked for the Department of the Navy during World War II and later became Bolivar County's first Justice Court Clerk. She was a charter member of Cleveland's VFW Auxiliary and served proudly in the American Legion Auxiliary at the local, state, and national levels. She loved her cats, cooked the best chicken dressing, and reveled in her family. She was patriotic and adventurous; always kind and generous. Inez never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents; James Henry and Virginia Joseph Thomas, husband; Joe Powell McCain and one son, Jackie.

Inez is survived by her three children, Mike (Darlene), Joey, and Sweetie Bea (Charles). Inez also has four grandchildren, Michael (Jenifer), Stuart (Chris), Lexie (Katie), and Doug; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Cullen, Milo, and Clay.

Pallbearers will be Leroy Beamon, Dan Bell, Lance Johnson, Tom Steele, Rodney Lamb and Bill Havens.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Don Blackwood, Cecil Jennings, Bill Parks, Robert Kittrell, Bill Aycock, Paul Lindsey, Jason Geary, Dr. John Arnold, Frank Michael, Tommy Naron and Veterans, Sam Toliver, Mack Grimmett, Tommy Taylor, Wayne Vick, Don Cabrol, Ottis Hill, Sam Byrd.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary P O Box 1382 Jackson, MS 39215

