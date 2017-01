Mr. F.L. Matthews of Benoit died Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Jordon Grove M.B. Church in Grapeland with Rev. Johnny Moore officiating. Burial will be in Old Morning Star Cemetery in Benoit.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville.