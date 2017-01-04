Jessie F. Scott, 73, of Toledo, OH, formerly of Rosedale, died Monday, December 26, 2016, in Toledo, OH.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017, at Riverside United Baptist Church in Rosedale with Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rosedale under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale.

Survivors include brothers L.C. Scott of Rosedale, Larry Scott of Cincinnati, OH, Kenneth and Michael Scott, both of Toledo, OH; sisters Edna Dennis, Rosie Turnage, Doris Lewis, Litisha Taylor, Luradean Scott and Barbara Scott, all of Toledo, OH.

