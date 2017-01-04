Charlie Ann Lloyd-Cunningham, 56, of Greenville, formerly of Rosedale, died December 27, 2016, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Mount Hebron M.B. Church with Rev. Willie Williams officiating. Burial will be in Morning Start Cemetery in Gunnison.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale.

Survivors include her mother Daisy Lloyd of Gunnison; father Oscar Lloyd Sr. of West Virginia; daughters Felicia (Kevin) Lloyd Hall of Greenville and Jasmine Cunningham of Gunnison; son Roger Barnes Jr. of Atlanta, GA; sisters Brenda (Willie) Phillips of Rosedale and Sylvia (Junior) Lloyd of Gunnison; brothers Oscar (Rita) Lloyd Jr. of Greenville, Willie James Lloyd of Rochester, NY, and Wesley (Jackie) Lloyd Sr. of Gunnison; grandchildren Lakeisha Hall and Kevin Hall Jr., both of Greenville; a special friend Joe Cherry of Rosedale; aunt Maxine Stewart of Detroit, MI; uncle, Roy Allen (Jackie) Robinson of Detroit, MI; brother-in-law

Jerry Ford of Rochester, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.