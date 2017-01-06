Memorial services for Phillip Craig Wright will be held Saturday, January 7, 2017, 11 a.m. at West Drew Baptist Church in Drew.

Mr. Wright, 32, died on Friday, December 9, 2016, at his home.

He was born on February 2, 1984, in Ruleville to James E. and Susie Groves Wright and lived in Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his father James E. Wright.

Phillip graduated from Bayou Academy in Cleveland. Then he attended Mississippi Delta Community College and The University of Mississippi in Oxford before transferring to Delta State University in Cleveland, where he received a degree in history.

He is survived by mother Susie Wright of Ruleville; brothers Russell Wright of Byram and James Wright of Pearl; and three nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 10-11 a.m. at West Drew Baptist Church in Drew. Rev Rick Milan will officiate the services.

