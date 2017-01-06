F.L. Matthews, 77, of Benoit died Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 7, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. at Jordon Grove M.B. Church in Grapeland with the Pastor Johnny Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Old Morning Star Cemetery, Benoit.

He is survived by his wife Stella V. Matthews of Benoit; sister Thelma Tobey of Benoit; nine sons, Fellem Matthews, Roger Nelson, Clifton Matthews and Charles Matthews, all of Benoit, Dean Matthews of Dublin, OH, Kenneth Matthews of Dallas, Garry Matthews and Dennis Matthews, both of Holly Springs and Anthony Nelson of Shaw; three daughters, Betty Washington, Thelma Matthews and Sarah Howard, all of Benoit; 32 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.