Jerry Holeman, 67, of Greenwood died December 28, 2016, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Lighthouse C.O.G.I.C. in Blain with Elder Larry Lewis officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at Byas Mortuary in Greenwood.

He was a cotton farmer and lived in Ruleville until his health failed and then he lived at Crystal Health and Rehab.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa Holeman of Memphis, TN; daughters Melissa Walker of Matianna, AR, and Sharon Holeman-Smith of Memphis; son Bruce Walker of Memphis; brothers Nathan Holeman of Japan, Lacy Holeman of Champaign, IL, Jimmy Holeman of Atlanta, and Charcee Holeman; sisters Mattie Holeman of Chicago, IL, Lula Towers of Shelby and Geneva Holeman of Atlanta; and four granddaughters.