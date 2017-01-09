Larry Randolph York, 63, of Gunnison passed away January 7, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation will be 9:15-10 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Robinson officiating.

Larry was born in Rosedale on October 18, 1953, to Harvey “Rock” York Jr. and Lorena Morin. He spent 30 years working in agriculture on a fish farm before retiring. Larry enjoyed eating, drinking, hunting, and hanging out at Bassie Service Station when he was able to but above all, he loved his children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey “Rock” York Jr.; son, Larry Shane; and brother, Jimmy York.

Larry is survived by his mother, Lorena York; son, Travis York; daughters, Daphne McMurry and Tabatha Belk; grandchildren, Destiny Gilliland, Dustin Gilliland, Trenyde McMurry, Dasen McMurry, Westen McMurry, and Kaysi Belk; sons-in-law, Wesley McMurry, Robbie Belk, and Daniel Tanner; loving ex-wife, Faye York; and companion Sarah Stokes.

Pallbearers will be Billy Bassie, Chuck Balducci, Joe Garcia, Joe Lee Bassie, Kent York, Roosevelt, Jimmy Russell, Calvin York and Eddie Miller Jr.