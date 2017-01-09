Services for Pauline Bailey McKnight were held Monday, January 9, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mrs. McKnight, 87, died on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

She was born on June 15, 1929 in Carrollton to the late William Oscar and Mattie Adams Bailey and lived in Cleveland. Pauline was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Muirhead and Thomas Albert McKnight;four brothers and five sisters

She is survived by her daughter, Ann (William) Horton of Cleveland; son, Thomas "Bud"(Mitzi) Hodges of Indianola; daughter, Linda Bowen of Merigold; seven grandchildren; fourteen great- grandchildren, and five great- great- grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, January 9, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Greg Chamdlee will officiate the services.

Pallbearers were Jereimy Brock, William Boyle, Jeffrey Hodges, Shane Hodges, James Bowen Jr., and James Stokes. Burial was in Lehrton Cemetery.

Online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com