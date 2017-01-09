Mr. Loyal Thomas Hall, 71, of Drew passed away January 5, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services immediately followed beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Milan officiating. Interment was in Drew Cemetery.

Mr. Hall was born in Tomnolen on August 23, 1945, to Jason H. Hall and Violette Dean McGaugh Hall. He graduated from Drew High School in 1963 then furthered his education at Nashville Auto-Diesel College. On July 3, 1965, he married Sandra Bailey at her sister’s home in Drew. Mr. Hall proudly served his country for 9 years in the National Guard. He worked for 47 years as a mechanic and farmer until his retirement in 2012. Mr. Hall enjoyed restoring old tractors and working on anything with a motor. Most would say he was a jack-of-all-trades. He had a great sense of humor that was full of wit and sarcasm. With a heart of gold, he had a soft spot for all animals and loved his many pets. Most importantly, his family was his life especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jason H. Hall and Violette Dean McGaugh Hall.

Mr. Hall is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Hall of Drew; children, Lea Anne Bond of Brandon and Tomi Griffin (Steve) of Madison; grandchildren, Amanda Leigh Bond of Brandon, Thomas Hoyt Griffin of Madison; and Aubrey Peyton Griffin of Madison; sisters, Mary Fisher (Ken) of Fort Smith, AR, and Shirley Ann Brown of Rena Lara; niece, Stephannie Hurt (Keith) of Lyon, MS; and nephews, Jackie Watson of Fort Smith, AR, and Drew Brown (Kathy) of Clarksdale.

Pallbearers were Barry Bryant, Randy Gray, Fred Strehle, Drew Brown, Reggie Shurden, and Dennis Williams.

In Memory of Mr. Hall, the family requests that memorials be made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Cleveland, MS and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

