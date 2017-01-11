Juanita Maxie, 52, of Duncan passed away Monday, January 9, 2017, at Delta Regional Hospital, Greenville.

Juanita was born August 13, 1964, to Sterling Junearick, Jr. and Carrie Maxie (Emphrey) in Shelby.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2017, at Union Temple M.B. Church, 11 Church St., Duncan, from 1:30-6:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Old Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 1038 Lake St., Shelby with the Rev. Emmanuel Boone officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Temple Cemetery, located off of Booga Bottom Road.

Juanita leaves to cherish her memories four children, Shonita Maxie, Leeuonies Maxie (Kenyatta), Franklin Maxie, A'Midius Sigle; five sisters Buella Maxie, Erma C. Lee (Robert), Valery Junearick-Harris (Howard), Carolyn Junearick, Lautesha Hall; four brothers Frank Maxie, Benjamin "BJ" Maxie, George Maxie, Marvin Junearick; one grandchild Jordan Maxie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Royal Funeral Home, 507 Ashton Ave., Clarksdale, Ms 38614, is in charge of arrangements. Our phone number is 662-624-5070.