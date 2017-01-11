James Morris III, 28, of Shaw died Monday, January 2, 2017, in Batesville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at McEvans Elementary School Gymnasium in Shaw with Dr. Bishop Joe Nathan Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens in Shaw.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and from 10 a.m. until the funeral Saturday at the school.

Survivors include parents James and Girtha Morris of Shaw; brother Julius Redding of Shaw; sister Girletha Morris of Shaw; maternal grandmother Irma Jean Redding of Shaw; aunts Juanita Davis, Connie (Dennis) Phillips, Shirley Nailer, Denoche Redding, Deborah (Bobby) Hall, all of Shaw, Carrie Gallion of Shelby, Sandra Redding of Indianapolis, IN, and Sharon Denise Morris of Dallas, TX; uncles Jeremy Redding of Duncanville, TX, Ricky (Latonya) Morris of Arlington, TX, Earl Morris of Wichita, KS, and Merion (Felecia) Morris of Shaw; a special friend Dorothy Dixon of Leland; and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends, co-workers and Army friends.