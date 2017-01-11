Adrian Keith Brooks, 57, of Clinton, formerly of Shelby, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017, at Merit Central Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Community Chapel Assembly of God in Shelby with Rev. Dr. Al F. Fairley officiating. Burial will be in Zion Grove Memorial Gardens in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, with family hour from 4-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

He is survived by daughter Kiandra Brooks of Dallas, TX; brothers Garnett Brooks of Shelby, Michael Brooks and Elvis Jones, both of Houston, TX, Brian Brooks of Suitland, MD, Frederick Brooks of Dallas, TX, Kenneth Brooks of Clarksdale and Terrence Brooks, both of Memphis, TN; and sisters Frankie Wilson of Shelby, Cheryl Webb of Fayetteville, NC, Mel Brooks Thomas of Memphis, TN, Vanessa Parker of Madison and Jackie Flowers of Los Angeles, CA.