Chester Lang, 66, of Ruleville died January 8, 2017, a North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Walker Chapel-Ruleville with Rev. Willie Binder officiating. Burial will be in Gilfield Cemetery in Doddsville.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include sons Chester and Farnell Lang of Davenport, Iowa; daughter Brenda Fay Lang Sheats of Davenport, Iowa; brother George H. Lang of Doddsville; seven grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.