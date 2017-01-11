Willie Burgs, 63, of Mound Bayou died December 30, 2016, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland. Burial will follow in Mound Bayou Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, ay Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include wife Shirley Burgs of Mound Bayou; son Darryl Burgs of Greenville; brothers Charles Burgs of Harrisburg, PA, Frank and Mitchie Burgs, both of Mound Bayou, and Larry and Johnny Burgs, both of Greenville; sisters Earnestine White, Jerina Burgs and Mary Simelton, both of Greenville, Gloria Thompson of Harrisburg, PA, and Lawanda Burgs of Leland.