Jay V. Nash of Ruleville died Friday, January 6, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. January 14, 2017, at New Life Church in Cleveland with Bishop Roderick Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Church Cemetery in Ruleville under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Indianola.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Family Life Assembly of God in Ruleville, 718, N. Ruby Ave, with family time from 6-9 p.m.

A repast will be held at the Ruleville Community House.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elma Thomas Nash.

He is survived by his children Sylvia Nash of Cedar Hill, TX, Jaymar Nash of Greenwood, Carrie Kenyana Nash and Jesse Nash, both of Ruleville and Jason Nash of Memphis, TN.