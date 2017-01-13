Eugene ‘Gene’ Lum, 87, of Cleveland passed away January 2, 2017, in Baton Rouge, LA.

Eugene was born December 10, 1929, in Pace and was the son of Henry and C. S. Lum. Eugene retired two years ago as the proprietor of Gene's Food Store in Benoit, where he served that community for 35 years. Eugene served during the Korean war as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Eugene was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by his wife Sue W. Lum of Cleveland; daughter Adrienne McDonald of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter Sharon Lum of Winter Garden, FL; son Gene Lum of Houston, TX; his siblings, James Lum of Bensalem, PA, Ellen Lee of Houston, TX, Josephine Wong of San Rafael, CA, Daniel Lum of Honolulu, HI, Harold Lum of Pace, Doris Moy of Jackson, NJ, and George Lum of South San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.