David Price, 55, of Cleveland, formerly of Greenville, died December 19, 2016, at Delta Health & Rehab in Cleveland.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Greenville.

Survivors include son Thadius Cornelius Sullivan of Greenville; brothers Jim Smith of Seattle, WA, and Fredrick Price of Ridgeland; sister Deborah Bettis of Cedar Hill, TX; and two grandchildren.