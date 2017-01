Shakondra Horsley, 22, of Rosedale died Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Mt. Hebron M.B. Church in Rosedale with Pastor G.L. Burton officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Church Cemetery in Rosedale under the direction of Delta Burial Corporation of Clarksdale.