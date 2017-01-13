Frank Hayes Jr., 63, died January 10, 2017, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at New Bethel M.B. Church with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in North Cemetery in Merigold.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include wife Velma Hayes; daughters Kimberly Hayes of Mound Bayou, Valerie, Shawan and Tranica Hayes, all of Cleveland; sons Deon Hayes of Covington, TN, and Michael Wlliams of Copperas Cove, TX; sisters Dorothy Powell of Nashville, TN, Joyce Marshall of Shelby and Barbara Davis of Mound Bayou; brothers Don Hayes of Nashville, TN, Ricky Hayes of Mound Bayou, Nick and Duffie Hayes, both of Merigold; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.