Brenda Gary Elkins, 67, of Houston, TX, formerly of Cleveland, passed away January 6, 2017.

Brenda was a 1968 Cleveland High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband Robert Elkins; her daughter Valerie Flannigan; son Jason Hill; two grandchildren; brothers Tom (Brenda) Gary of Guntersville, AL, and John Gary of Memphis.

A celebration of her life will be held in Houston at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210.

Online at mdanderson.org/gifts or 800/525-5841.