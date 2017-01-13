Betty Ruth Miller Lenoir, 72, of Social Circle, GA, formerly of Shaw, died Monday, January 9, 2017, at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, GA.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Vernon Memorial Apostolic Church in Cleveland with Elder William Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland with family hour from 4-5 p.m. There will also be a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Survivors include children Regis C. Miller of Carrollton, TX, and Ida Lenoir Monroe of Social Circle, GA.