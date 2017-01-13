Betty Ruth Miller Lenoir, 72, of Social Circle, GA, formerly of Shaw
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Betty Ruth Miller Lenoir, 72, of Social Circle, GA, formerly of Shaw, died Monday, January 9, 2017, at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, GA.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Vernon Memorial Apostolic Church in Cleveland with Elder William Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.
Visitation will be from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland with family hour from 4-5 p.m. There will also be a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Survivors include children Regis C. Miller of Carrollton, TX, and Ida Lenoir Monroe of Social Circle, GA.