Mrs. Polly Grossi Mei, 89, of Cleveland passed away Friday, January 13, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A second visitation was 9-10 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2016, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. with Father Thomas Mullally serving as celebrant and Father Kent Bowlds and Father Peter Phong Nguyen serving as concelebrants. Interment was in Shaw Cemetery.

Mrs. Mei was born on April 9, 1927, in Tribbett to Alex Grossi Sr. and Theresa Spadoni Grossi. On January 27, 1949, she married Gero Mei in Shaw. She worked and retired from Baxter Laboratory after 19 years of service. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. Mrs. Mei lived for her family; they were of the most importance in her life. She was a dedicated mother and a loving grandmother who would always cook a big spaghetti dinner every Sunday with an open invitation to all. All of her family looked forward to a holiday dinners at her house. Though the years, she enjoyed visits with her grand children, following them to sporting events and going out to eat.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gero Mei; parents, Alex Grossi Sr. and Theresa Spadoni Grossi; brothers, Sam Grossi, Reno Grossi, and Alex Grossi Jr.; and sister, Strena Durastanti.

Mrs. Mei is survived by her daughters, Rose Ann Flemmons (Don) of Houston, TX, Pat Small (Stewart) of Ridgeland, Mary Jo Lofton (Butch) of Boyle, MS, and Charlotte Litton (Earl) of Indianola, MS; son, Jimmy Mei (Julie) of Cleveland; sister, Rose Biondini of Villa Park, IL; seven grandchildren, Scott Lofton, Nick Lofton, Jennie Flemmons, Angie Flemmons, Kelli Whitten, Cole Litton, and Jami Mei; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Scott Lofton, Nick Lofton, Cole Litton, Matt Durastanti, Sam Grossi, and John Grossi. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Flemmons, Stewart Small, Butch Lofton, Earl Litton, Mike Biondini, and Joe Garcia.

In memory of Mrs. Mei, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw.

