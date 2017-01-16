William Hershel “Tuddy” Fulcher, 82, of Vicksburg

William Hershel “Tuddy” Fulcher, 82, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017, in Vicksburg.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with a funeral Mass to follow at noon. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg.

He was born January 7, 1935, in Yazoo City and graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1954.

He is preceded in Heaven by his wife, Josephine Nohra Fulcher; parents Ralph Waldo Fulcher and Daisy Belle Everett Fulcher; sister Hazel Fulcher Houston McLellan; brothers Norris Quentin Fulcher and Allen Fulcher; and grandparents William Henry Fulcher and Cora Collins Fulcher and William David Everett and Minnie Lee Skipper Everett, all of Yazoo City.

Tuddy is survived by his three sons and their family William H. “Bill” Fulcher Jr. and wife, Geni, and their children Adam and Ansley; Keith Fulcher and wife, Anne, and their children Christian, John, and Marianna; and Thomas Fulcher and wife, Tobi, and their son Drew. He is also survived by his niece, Malinda Houston Thompson of Yazoo City, great-nephews, Christopher Rogers of Clarksdale, and Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Hattiesburg; and cousins, Ray Wilson of Cleveland and Gerri Logan of Merigold.

Tuddy’s profession included a forty-two year career at Westinghouse and Cooper Lighting where he retired at the age of 62. Following his retirement he was the owner of B&G Upholstery for twenty years and was working until he experienced a health issue in September 2016. He also volunteered serving Meals on Wheels to the needy and shut-ins. He enjoyed his membership in the YMCA and was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus.

Pallbearers will be T. D. Farris, Christopher Rogers, George Nohra, Gregory Nohra, Jordan Nohra, Billy Coomes, Wayne McMaster, and Ronnie Moran.

Memorials may be made to YMCA, 267 YMCA Place, Vicksburg, MS 39183 or St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 St. Michael Place, Vicksburg, MS 39180 and to Meals on Wheels.

Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.