Mr. Stanley Alvin Jones, 70, of Cleveland passed away Friday, January 13, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services was at 2 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017, at Covenant Presbyterian Church with Rev. Robert Haney and Rev. Tim Starnes officiating. Interment followed in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Stanley was born in Shaw on March 9, 1946, to Amzie Alvin Jones and Vernell Purvis Jones and spent his entire life in the Cleveland Community. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1965. On November 21, 1979, he married Pam Ragon Jones in Cleveland. He was a hard worker who spent 29 years working with Trunkline Gas Company. After his retirement, in 1994 he opened and operated Bayou Pipe Line. Farming was in his blood; he began driving tractors with his Papaw when he was only 6-years-old, and continued his passion of farming throughout his life. In his spare time he enjoyed driving his restored corvette and bronco, riding his grandkids on his equipment, and taking time and helping others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Amzie and Vernell Jones; cousin, Richard Gooden; and mother-in-law, Rosie Bell.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pam Jones of Cleveland; sons, Ken Jones (Tracie) of Cleveland, Keith Jones (Gina) of Cleveland, and Greg Dodson of Cleveland; seven grandchildren, Truett Flowers, Macye Jones, Jack Jones, Austin Rainey, Sarah Douglas Jones, Levi Jones, and Wyatt Jones; one great-granddaughter, Logue Flowers; sister, Barbara Turner of Sunflower; and father-in-law, Dave Bell of Cleveland.

Pallbearers were Walter McClure, Danny Borgognoni, Larry Cocilova, Milan Killabrew, Danny Bowen, Charles Ellis, James Allen Herbison, and Nick Cocilova.

Honorary pallbearers were employees of Bayou Pipe Line and retirees and employees of Trunkline Gas Company.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net