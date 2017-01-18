Mrs. Carolyn Jones Taylor, 66, of Cleveland passed away Monday, January 16, 2017, at her home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Beckwith officiating. Interment will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Mrs. Taylor was born May 14, 1950, in Skene to Wayne Alton Jones and Ora Ophelia McMinn Jones. On February 6, 1971, she married Darrell Wayne Taylor in Drew. She worked as an accountant for the State of Mississippi for 32 years before retiring in 2011. Carolyn loved attending First Baptist Church of Cleveland. In her spare time Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, watching football on Sundays after church, and reading her Bible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Alton Jones and Ora Ophelia McMinn Jones; sisters Bobby Jean Carver and Darnell Grimes. Brothers Roger Jones, Sonny Jones, Jimmy Jones, and Frank Jones.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Darrell W. Taylor; sons, Chris D’Wayne Taylor and Craig Alan Taylor; grandson, Christopher Peyton Taylor; granddaughter, Virginia Carolyn Taylor; daughter-in-laws, Katharine Taylor and Aimee Taylor; Sister; Barbara Ann Palmer; and brother, Charles Jones.

Pallbearers will be Will Reed, Matthew Jones, Jimmy McClellan Jr., Kenny Jones, Tyler Christmas, and Jerry Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

