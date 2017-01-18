Samuel B. Ferguson Jr., 66, of Winstonville died Thursday, January 12, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Jeffrick Butler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland with family following from 4-6 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Drennola Ferguson of Winstonville; daughter Tracy (Lenanza) Holland of Lynwood, IL; son Samuel (Carmen) Ferguson III of Mound Bayou; 11 siblings; 5 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.