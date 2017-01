Otis Wells, 49, died January 16, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Mount Olive M.B. Church in Cleveland with Rev. Bobby Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens in Renova.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include 5 children; 8 grandchildren; mother Bessie Rogers; 6 brothers; 4 sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.